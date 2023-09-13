SRK’s Jawan 7th Day Collection- Hindi version surpasses Bajrangi Bhaijaan!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with the hit machine from Tamil cinema, director Atlee, Jawan is reigning at the box office. After the highest-ever extended opening weekend in Hindi cinema, the film continues to stay super-strong on weekdays as well. Within 7 days, its Hindi version surpassed the lifetime total of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores) and Tiger Zinda Hai is the next target.

Produced by Gauri Khan, the action entertainer Jawan took a historic start at the box office and did a business of 75 crores nett on Thursday. On Friday, as expected, it witnessed a decline but still remained massive and collected 53.23 crores. Over the weekend, the film took a healthy jump and garnered 286.16 crores nett with 77.83 crores on Saturday and 80.10 crores on Sunday including all versions.

Then on weekdays, the Atlee directorial maintained a fantastic pace despite a significant drop in footfall and managed to collect 32.92 crores on Monday. With further decline, Jawan

bagged 26.52 crores on Tuesday andon Wednesday. After 7 days, it registered a total ofnett from 5500 screens at the domestic box office in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with SRK, Jawan reported a 7-day total of 326.83 crores nett from the Hindi version alone with 252.08 crores at the 4-day extended weekend, 30.50 crores on Monday, 24 crores on Tuesday, and 20.25 crores on Wednesday. The Tamil and Telugu versions have made a contribution of 41.04 crores nett so far including 34.08 crores at the weekend, 2.42 crores on Monday, 2.52 crores on Tuesday, and 2.02 crores on Wednesday.

In the international market as well, Jawan is doing excellent and grossed around 655 crores in 7 days at the worldwide box office from 10,000 screens including 448.60 crores gross from India and 206.40 crores gross from overseas.



