Jawan 8th Day Collection – Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Crosses 390 Cr in Week 1

After a historic 4-day extended opening weekend, the action entertainer Jawan maintained a super-strong pace on weekdays and registered a phenomenal week at the domestic box office. Including all versions, the film surpassed the lifetime total of Dangal (387.38 crores) in just 8 days, while the Hindi version alone surpassed Sanju (342.86 crores) and emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan took an earth-shattering start at the box office last Thursday and did a business of 75 crores. On Friday, the film witnessed a dip in footfall and minted 53.23 crores. Over the weekend, it witnessed a solid jump and bagged 286.16 crores nett with 77.83 crores on Saturday and 80.10 crores on Sunday from all languages- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

After the weekend, the Atlee directorial Jawan

recorded a significant drop in occupancy but still remained phenomenal on weekdays and scored 32.92 crores on Monday, 26.52 crores on Tuesday, and 23.83 crores on Wednesday. With a further decline, it managed to collectnett and registered an 8-day total ofnett including all versions.

From its Hindi version alone, Jawan reported a total of 346.59 crores nett with 252.08 crores at the 4-day extended weekend, 30.50 crores on Monday, 24 crores on Tuesday, 21.30 crores on Wednesday, and 18.58 crores nett on the 2nd Thursday. The Tamil and Telugu versions contributed 43.57 crores including 34.08 crores at the weekend, 2.42 crores on Monday, 2.52 crores on Tuesday, 2.53 crores on Wednesday, and 2.15 crores on Thursday.

In the overseas market as well, Jawan is running successfully and grossed around 705 crores at the worldwide box office including 475.80 crores gross from India and 229.20 crores gross from overseas in 8 days.



