SRK’s Jawan 9th Day Collection- Enters the 400 Crore Club by 2nd Friday

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest action-thriller Jawan continues its historic run at the box office and smashing new records with each passing day. After the humongous 8-day extended first week, it started the second week on a strong note and entered the 400-crore club at the domestic box office in just 9 days including all versions.

Directed by the hit machine of Tamil cinema, Atlee, Jawan

opened on an exceptional note last Thursday and registered the biggest opening of all time in Bollywood. The film maintained a phenomenal pace throughout the extended first week and did a business of 391.33 crores nett with 286.16 crores at the 4-day weekend and 105.17 crores on weekdays from Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with SRK, Jawan is now in the second week with no new opponent. On the 2nd Friday, the film opened on a similar note to the 2nd Thursday and collected 20.12 crores nett. After 9 days, it registered a total of 411.45 crores nett nationwide from all versions.

From its Hindi version alone, Gauri Khan’s production Jawan did a business of 347.98 crores nett in the 8-day extended first week with 252.08 crores at the 4-day weekend and 95.90 crores on weekdays. On the 2nd Friday, it managed to collect 18.60 crores and registered a 9-day total of 366.58 crores nett.

The Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of Jawan have contributed a total of 44.87 crores nett in 9 days with 43.35 crores in the first week and 1.52 crore on the 2nd Friday. At the worldwide box office, Jawan has already surpassed Sunny Deol’s blockbuster Gadar 2 and grossed around 729 crores in 9 days.

