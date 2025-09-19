Jolly LLB 3 1st Day Collection: Akshay and Arshad starrer takes a Fair Opening

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Jolly LLB 3, the third instalment in India’s most celebrated courtroom drama franchise Jolly LLB is finally out in theatres and as expected, it is getting wonderful response from the viewers. From the critics as well, the film has received positive reviews and registered a fair opening at the box office.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial has lived up to the expectations like Jolly LLB 2

and has gained solid word of mouth. The Hindi courtroom comedy drama is being appreciated by everyone for its strong storyline backed by the impeccable performances from leading actors Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla.

Presented by Star Studio18, Jolly LLB 3 opened on a good note in the morning and witnessed significant growth in footfalls across the country post-noon shows. At the end, on an overall fair note, it managed to register an opening of 12.65 crores nett at the domestic box office.

With this, Jolly LLB 3 has become the 9th highest opening Hindi film of the year so far beating Sitaare Zameen Par (10.70 crores) and 24th highest opener for superstar Akshay Kumar, surpassing his Airlift which was opened at 12.35 crores nett.

However, Jolly LLB 3 failed to beat the opening record of Jolly LLB 2 (2017) which was 13.20 crores. It is now the second highest grossing film in the franchise, surpassing Jolly LLB (2013) which did a business of 3.12 crores on day 1. As per the current trend, the latest offering is expected to take healthy growth over the weekend.



