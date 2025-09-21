Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 – Rakes over 54 Cr in Weekend 1

[Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

The much-anticipated film of the year Jolly LLB 3 successfully managed to pick up the momentum over the weekend after a fair start and netted over 54 crores in 3 days at the domestic box office, surpassing the opening weekend business of Jolly LLB 2 (50.46 crores).

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, Jolly LLB 3 has lived up to the expectations and is being appreciated by everyone across the country. From critics as well as viewers, the film is getting positive response and gained solid word of mouth.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial was opened on a fair note on Friday and did an opening business of 12.65 crores nett, remained behind Jolly LLB 2

(13.20 crores) by a slight margin. On Saturday, as expected, Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a healthy jump of 56.64% vis-a-vis day 1 and minted 20.05 crores nett from over 3500 screens across India.

On Sunday, Star Studio18’s presentation was impacted by the India vs Pakistan cricket match but still managed to score slightly higher than Saturday with 21.55 crores nett. With this, the film has registered a 3-day total of 54.25 crores nett (64.58 crores gross) at the Indian box office.

At the worldwide box office, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed over 83 crores in 3 days including approximately 18.50 crores gross from the international markets. As per the current trend, it is expected to show strong hold in weekdays as well.



