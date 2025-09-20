Jolly LLB 3 Day 2 Box Office Collection- Crosses 32.50 Cr in 2 Days

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a fair start at the domestic box office, the much-anticipated Hindi courtroom comedy drama Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a significant growth on the second day due to positive word of mouth. Within 2 days, it has surpassed the lifetime total of this year released Deva (32.07 crores).

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the third instalment in India’s most celebrated courtroom franchise Jolly LLB, is being appreciated by most of the critics as well as viewers across the country. The film has lived up to the expectations owing to its strong storyline and water-tight screenplay backed by the impeccable performances from the leading actors.

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla with Gajraj Rao, Seema Biswas, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao, Jolly LLB 3

started its box office journey on a good note on Friday in the morning and picked up well from the evening. At the end, it managed to register an opening of 12.65 crores nett.

Unfortunately, Star Studio18’s latest presentation failed to beat the opening record of Jolly LLB 2 (13.20 crores) but gained solid word of mouth and as a result of which it reported a significant jump of 56.64% on Saturday vis-a-vis Friday. On day 2, Jolly LLB 3 minted an amount of 20.05 crores nett.

With this, Jolly LLB 3 has registered a 2-day total of 32.70 crores nett (38.93 crores gross) at the Indian box office from around 3500 screens. The film is positively expected to grow further on Sunday and register an opening weekend of over 57 crores. In weekdays as well, it is expected to remain steady.



