Jolly LLB 3 Day 4 Collection- Passes Crucial Monday on a Decent Note!

[Total: 1 Average: 4 ]

After an excellent opening weekend, the newly released Hindi courtroom comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3 has passed its crucial Monday test on a decent note despite a heavy drop in footfalls. After 4 days at the box office, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla starrer has surpassed the lifetime total of Metro… In Dino (54.35 crores).

Directed by the Subhash Kapoor, the third instalment in India’s most celebrated courtroom drama franchise Jolly LLB has impressed most of critics with its strong storyline and water tight screenplay backed by the impeccable performances from all the actors. From the audience as well, it is being appreciated and has gained a positive word of mouth.

On Friday, Star Studio18’s presentation Jolly LLB 3

was opened on a fair note and did an opening business of 12.50 crores nett, which was lower than Jolly LLB 2 (13.20 crores). The next day, as expected, the film witnessed a healthy jump in footfalls and raked a business of 20 crores on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, Jolly LLB 3 recorded a reasonable jump due to the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup T20 cricket match and minted an amount of 21 crores. After a weekend of 53.50 crores, the film reported a significant decline in footfalls across the country on Monday but managed to collect a decent amount of 5.50 crores nett.

With this, Jolly LLB 3 has registered a 4-day total of 59 crores nett (70.24 crores gross) at the domestic box office from around 3500 screens. At the worldwide box office, it has grossed around 92.20 crores including 21.25 crores gross from the international markets.



