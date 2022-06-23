Jugjugg Jeeyo 1st Day Collection Prediction: Double-Digit Opening Expected!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the new Hindi family entertainer Jugjugg Jeeyo is arriving in cinemas this Friday. The new offering has garnered solid vibes pre-release and is expected to end the dry spell of the box office for Bollywood. Directed by Raj Mehta, who also directed Good Newwz, Jugjugg Jeeyo is all set to register a strong opening.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Tisca Chopra, and Prajakta Koli, Jugjugg Jeeyo has received an overwhelming response for its trailer and songs. Also, the film has recorded a decent advance booking till Thursday.

Reportedly in the North, Jugjugg Jeeyo is getting a better pre-release response at the ticket windows than the last biggie Samrat Prithviraj and Gangubai Kathiawadi, which were opened at 10.70 crores and 10.50 crores respectively. Therefore, one can easily expect a double-digit opening from Jugjugg Jeeyo on Friday.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is getting a wide release across the country on around 3000 screens. Considering all the aspects, Karan Johar’s family drama is expected to open in a range of 10-11 crores nett at the domestic box office. If all goes well, it could become the third-best opening Bollywood film of the year after Bhool Bhalaiyaa 2 (14.11 crores) and Bachchhan Paandey (13.25 crores).

Director Raj Mehta’s last film with Dharma Productions, 2019’s Good Newwz was a big success and did an opening business of 17.56 crores pre-pandemic. As per the early reviews from renowned critics, Jugjugg Jeeyo is a fun ride that has drama, emotions & humour in a correct proportion.



