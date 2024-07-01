Kalki 2898 AD 5th Day Collection – Stays Strong on Monday in the Hindi belt!

[Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

The highly-awaited sci-fi action thriller Kalki 2898 AD is finally in theatres and creating history at the box office from the very first day of its release. The film is getting immense support from the audience all across the country and has already netted over 100-crores in the 4-day extended opening weekend from Hindi language alone.

Featuring the ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, Kalki 2898 AD was released on Thursday i.e. 27 June 2024 and as expected, the film received positive reactions from the audience as well as the critics across the country.

On Thursday, the Nag Ashwin directorial opened on a wonderful note and registered the second-best opening of the year in Hindi cinema with 22.50 crores nett. The next day, the film didn’t witness any drop despite a normal working day and managed to collect 23.25 crores on Friday.

Over the weekend, Kalki 2898 AD reported a massive jump in business and minted 26.25 crores on Saturday and 40.15 crores on Sunday. After 4 days, the film was at 112.15 crores nett in the Hindi belt. Now it entered on weekdays and passed the crucial Monday with distinction.

On the fifth day, Kalki 2898 AD did a business of 16.50 crores and registered a 5-day total of 128.65 crores nett at the Indian box office. In the international market as well, the film is doing phenomenally well and grossed over 600 crores at the worldwide box office.



