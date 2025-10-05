Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Day 4 Collection

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The two new offerings of this week, epic mythological action drama Kantara: Chapter 1 and romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are performing as per the expectation. However, the former is receiving a better response from the audience in most of the centres across the country.

A preqeul to the much-appreciated and successful Kannada film Kantara (2022), Kantara Chapter 1 has lived up to the expectations and created the desired impact on viewers. The film is being appreciated by everyone owing to its powerful storyline and stunning visuals.

The Rishab Shetty’s directorial and starrer Kantara Chapter 1 was released on Thursday, Dussehra, and opened at a strong note in the morning. At the end, it reported a solid opening of 18.50 crores nett from its Hindi screens, which is way higher than Kantara

(1.27 crore). Then on Friday, it minted 13.50 crores nett depsite a drop.

Over its extended weekend, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed impressive growth and managed to collect 20 crores on Saturday and 23 crores on Sunday. After 4 days, it has registered a total of 75 crores nett at the domestic box office from Hindi language only. As per the current trend, it is expected to remain steady in weekdays as well.

In the parallel, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is also being liked by the audience. The film has received mostly positive reviews from cirtics as many found it to be a perfect blend of drama, emotions, and humour.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, SSKTK started its journey at a good note on Thursday and registered an opening of 10.11 crores. After a decline, it raked a business of 6.01 crores on Friday. Over the extented 4-day opening weekend, it picked up again and netted 7.80 crores on Saturday and 8.20 crores on Sunday.

With this, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar has registered a 4-day total of 32.12 crores nett (38.24 crores gross) at the domestic box office. The film is facing tough competition from Kantara Chapter 1 but being a family entertainer it is expected to perform decently in weekdays as well.



