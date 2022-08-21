Karthikeya 2 Hindi 9th Day Collection: Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan 11th Day

[Total: 2 Average: 4 ]

The dubbed Hindi version of the Telugu mystery adventure film Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher, is showing an exceptional performance at the box office in the Hindi belt despite very low screens and big films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) opened on 13 August 2022 i.e. Saturday and did a business of 0.07 crore from just 53 shows. Due to positive word of mouth and good demand, exhibitors increased the shows and the film minted 0.28 crore on Sunday. Further, with continuous growth, it collected 5.75 crores in the 6-day first week including 1.10 crore on Monday, 1.28 crore on Tuesday, 1.38 crore on Wednesday, and 1.64 crores on Thursday.

Then at the 2nd weekend as well, Abhishek Argarwal’s production Karthikeya 2 remained super-strong and performed better than Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. It did a business of 2.46 crores on Friday, 3.04 crores on Saturday, and 3.50 crores on Sunday. After 9 days, its total collection has become 14.75 crores from the Hindi version only.

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Report

Week 1 (Sat-Thu): ₹5.75cr

Day 7 (Fri): ₹2.46cr

Day 8 (Sat): ₹3.04cr

Day 9 (Sun): ₹3.50cr

Total: ₹14.75cr

On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan are showing disappointing performances at the box office. After collecting 50.98 crores and 38.30 crores respectively in the 9-day first week, both the films remained low and raked 4.53 crores and 3.67 crores respectively in the 2nd weekend.

After 11 days, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan registered a total of 55.51 crores and 41.97 crores nett at the domestic box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

Week 1 (Thu-Thu): ₹50.98 Cr

Day 9 (Fri): ₹1.25 Cr

Day 10 (Sat): ₹1.52 Cr

Day 11 (Sun): ₹1.76 Cr

Total: ₹55.51 Cr Nett BOC India

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Report

Week 1 (Thu-Thu): ₹38.30 Cr

Day 9 (Fri): ₹1 Cr

Day 10 (Sat): ₹1.22 Cr

Day 11 (Sun): ₹1.45 Cr

Total: ₹41.97 Cr Nett BOC India



