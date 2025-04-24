Kesari Chapter 2 7th Day Collection: Crosses 46 Crores in the 1st Week!

The second film in Dharma Production’s successful Kesari franchise, Kesari Chapter 2 has remained steady in weekdays after a decent opening weekend and raked over 46 crores in a week across India. The major share of business is contributed by mutliplexes as it is a content-driven film which recorded an average response on single screens.
Featuring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Pandya in lead roles, Kesari Chapter 2 has created the desired impact on viewers and garnered a solid word of mouth. Owing to its powerful storyline and terrific performances, the film received very positive reviews from critics as well.
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the period courtroom-drama Kesari Chapter 2
With further growth, Kesari Chapter 2 minted 11.70 crores nett and registered a weekend total of 29.62 crores nett. Then on weekdays, the film declined by a significant rate and collected 4.50 crores nett on Monday, 5.04 crores nett on Tuesday, and 3.78 crores nett on Wednesday.
On a steady note, Kesari Chapter 2 raked 3.51 crores nett on Thursday and registered a 7-day total of 46.45 crores nett (55.30 crores gross) at the domestic box office. At the worldwide box office, the film has grossed 79.55 crores in 7 days including 24.25 crores gross from overseas.
