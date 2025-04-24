Kesari Chapter 2 7th Day Collection: Crosses 46 Crores in the 1st Week!

[Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

The second film in Dharma Production’s successful Kesari franchise, Kesari Chapter 2 has remained steady in weekdays after a decent opening weekend and raked over 46 crores in a week across India. The major share of business is contributed by mutliplexes as it is a content-driven film which recorded an average response on single screens.

Featuring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Pandya in lead roles, Kesari Chapter 2 has created the desired impact on viewers and garnered a solid word of mouth. Owing to its powerful storyline and terrific performances, the film received very positive reviews from critics as well.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the period courtroom-drama Kesari Chapter 2

was opened on a decent note at the box office and did an opening business of 7.84 crores nett. Aided by strong reactions, the film managed to collect 10.08 crores nett on Saturday despite being a focused or controlled release.

With further growth, Kesari Chapter 2 minted 11.70 crores nett and registered a weekend total of 29.62 crores nett. Then on weekdays, the film declined by a significant rate and collected 4.50 crores nett on Monday, 5.04 crores nett on Tuesday, and 3.78 crores nett on Wednesday.

On a steady note, Kesari Chapter 2 raked 3.51 crores nett on Thursday and registered a 7-day total of 46.45 crores nett (55.30 crores gross) at the domestic box office. At the worldwide box office, the film has grossed 79.55 crores in 7 days including 24.25 crores gross from overseas.



