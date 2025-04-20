Kesari Chapter 2 Day 3 Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses 29.50 Cr in Weekend 1

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

After a decent start at the domestic box office, superstar Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer period courtroom-drama Kesari: Chapter 2 witnessed good growth over Saturday and Sunday due to positive word of mouth, and passed the opening weekend on an overall strong note.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the second film in Dharma Productions’ Kesari franchise, Kesari 2 has received very positive reactions from critics owing to its powerful storyline backed by excellent performances of leading actors. From the audience as well, the film is getting an overwhelming response in multiplexes despite its focused release.

On Friday, Kesari Chapter 2 was opened on an average note in the morning. Later from the evening shows, the film picked up well and did a business of 7.84 crores nett. On the next day i.e. Saturday, the film recorded a jump of 28.57% and collected 10.08 crores nett.

With further growth on Sunday, Kesari 2 manage to collect 11.70 crores nett and registered a 3-day opening weekend total of 29.62 crores nett across India. The box office numbers are not great, but strong enough as compared to Akshay Kumar’s last year offerings.

Being a content-driven film, Kesari Chapter 2 was not expected to take an initial boost like mass entertainers, but considering Akshay’s stardom and solid word of mouth, the weekend total could be slightly better. As per the current trend, it is likely to remain steady in weekdays.



