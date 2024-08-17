Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa, and Stree 2 3rd Day Collection: Shraddha-Rajkummar’s Film Crosses 145 Cr in 3 Days!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a historic start at the box office, the new Hindi offering Stree 2 is showing a terrific hold across the country. Despite Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa, the sequel to 2018’s superhit horror-comedy Stree remains the first and almost only choice of viewers.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajukummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is enjoying a magical run at the box office. Amid a strong buzz, the film was released on Independence Day and registered the second-best opening of all time in Hindi cinema, leaving SRK’s Pathaan

and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal behind. It did an earth-shattering business of 55.40 crores nett on Thursday and also collected 9.40 crores from previews on Wednesday evening.

On Friday being a normal working day, the Amar Kaushik directorial recorded a significant drop but still, remained rock-solid and bagged an amount of 35.30 crores nett. Then on Saturday, the film witnessed a weekend boost and collected 45.70 crores nett. After 3 days, Stree 2 registered a total of 145.80 crores nett from 1600+ screens across India.

On the other hand, the Mudassar Aziz directorial comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein can be seen struggling at the box office despite positive reactions due to the Stree 2 storm. The film was opened on a disappointing note on Thursday and minted 5.23 crores nett. Witnessing a big drop on Friday, it raked only 2.42 crores. Unfortunately, KKM failed to show substantial growth on Saturday and collected 3.40 crores, taking its 3-day total to 11.05 crores nett.

While, in parallel, the Hindi action-drama Vedaa somehow managed to open better than Khel Khel Mein on Thursday with 6.75 crores, but crashed badly on Friday and garnered only 1.62 crore. On Saturday as well, it remained dull and did a business of 2.03 crores. After 3 days, the Nikkhil Advani directorial registered a total of 10.40 crores nett.



