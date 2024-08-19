Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa, and Stree 2 5th Day Collection- Stree Sequel has a Huge Monday!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a sensational 4-day extended opening weekend, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer horror-comedy Stree 2 maintained a solid hold at the box office and registered a huge Monday due to the partial holiday of Raksha Bandhan and of course the strong word of mouth.

The sequel to 2018’s superhit film Stree has taken the box office by storm. From the very first day of release, it is setting new records. Amid good excitement of viewers, the film was released on Independence Day (Thursday) and did an opening business of 55.40 crores nett. Additionally, it collected 9.40 crores from preview shows on Wednesday evening.

Over the weekend, Stree 2

remained phenomenal and registered a total of 204 crores nett from 3000+ screens across India. This includes 35.30 crores on Friday, 45.70 crores on Saturday, and 58.20 crores on Sunday. On Monday, despite a significant drop, it managed to garnernett, taking its 5-day total tonett.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar starrer comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein failed at the box office like his last 5 films. The film was struggling from day 1 and reported a disappointing total of only 15.25 crores nett in the 4-day extended opening weekend including 5.23 crores on Thursday, 2.42 crores on Friday, 3.40 crores on Saturday, and 4.20 crores on Sunday.

Then on Monday, despite being a partial holiday, the Mudassar Aziz directorial KKM witnessed a big drop and minted 2.10 crores, taking its 5-day total to 17.35 crores nett. In parallel, John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh starrer action-drama Vedaa also failed at the box office and managed to collect only 13.35 crores in the 4-day extended opening weekend.

The weekend total of Vedaa included 6.75 crores on Thursday, 1.85 crore on Friday, 2.25 crores on Saturday, and 2.50 crores on Sunday. On Monday (Raksha Bandhan) as well, the Nikkhil Advani directorial continued struggling and bagged an amount of 1.35 crore, taking its 5-day total to 14.70 crores nett at the domestic box office.



