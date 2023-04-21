Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 1st Day Collection – Salman Khan’s Film Registers a Decent Opening despite pre-Eid

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a gap of 4 years, superstar Salman Khan is finally back with a new film on Eid, titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Hindi action drama took an overall decent start at the box office with a major contribution from mass centres and registered the second-best opening of the year in Hindi cinema so far.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film has opened to mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience. Some found it entertaining while many called it average due to its weak plot and screenplay.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan reported higher advance bookings than Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa

and also took a better start on Friday across the country. The film witnessed a fair occupancy in the morning but didn’t take any significant jump after noon shows due to the pre-Eid factor.

In the end, on an overall decent note, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan registered an opening of 15.81 crores nett from 4500+ screens across India, which is the second-highest opening of 2023 so far in Bollywood after SRK’s Pathaan (57 crores) and higher than Ranbir-Shraddha’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (15.73 crores).

Featuring Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Jagapathi Babu, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is getting good support from fans and is expected to show a healthy jump on Saturday (Eid) and Sunday due to holidays. It won’t be a surprise if KBKJ collects nearly 25 crores each day over the weekend.



