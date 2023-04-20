Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 1st Day Collection Prediction – Expected to take Year’s 3rd Highest Opening

[Total: 4 Average: 3 ]

The much-awaited Eid offering of superstar Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to hit theatres on Friday, 21 April 2023 amid a good craze of fans across the country. The official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram is expected to take the third-highest opening of the year in Bollywood after SRK’s Pathaan and Ranbir-Shraddha’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Featuring Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Jagapathi Babu, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film has an ensemble supporting cast that includes Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, the Hindi action drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has registered decent advance bookings at the box office. Reportedly, the pre-booking numbers of the film are better than Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa

which opened at 11.20 crores nett from 4000+ screens across India.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing in the pre-Eid period, so it is obvious that many of Salman Khan’s fans won’t be able to go to theatres before Saturday. Also, post-pandemic, things have changed a lot for the Hindi film industry, now the whopping openings are not normal.

As per the report, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is likely to open in a range of 14.50-15.50 crores nett from 4500+ screens across India, which is good enough. The Salman Khan starrer is expected to take a healthy jump on Saturday and Sunday with a major contribution from mass centres.



