Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 2nd Day Collection – KBKJ Shows Excellent Jump on Saturday!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a decent start at the box office on pre-Eid Friday, superstar Salman Khan’s latest offering Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnessed excellent growth across the country on Saturday. The Hindi mass entertainer reported terrific occupancy in multiplexes as well as single screens on the second day.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received mixed reviews from critics owing to its below-average screenplay and dialogues. However, Salman Khan is appreciated by everyone for his efforts. KBKJ is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram (2014) starring Ajith Kumar.

On Friday, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

opened on a fair note in the morning but didn’t witness significant growth afterwards and registered an overall decent opening of 15.81 crores, which is the second-best of 2023 so far in Bollywood after SRK’s Pathaan (57 crores). It has also emerged as the 9th-highest opening Eid-release for Salman.

Highest Opening Films of Salman Khan on Eid

Bharat (2019)- 42.30cr Sultan (2016)- 36.54cr Ek Tha Tiger (2012)- 32.93cr Race 3 (2018)- 29.17cr Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)- 27.25cr Kick (2014)- 26.40cr Bodyguard (2011)- 21.60cr Tubelight (2017)- 21.15cr Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023)- 15.81cr** Dabangg (2010)- 14.50cr

Then on Saturday, as expected, Salman Khan Films’ production took a good start in the morning and recorded excellent growth post-noon shows due to the Eid holiday. At the end of day 2, the film collected an amount of 25.89 crores and registered a 2-day total of 41.70 crores nett at the domestic box office from 4500+ screens.

Salman Khan has been associated with Eid releases since 2010 and his new offering Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is his 10th film released this Eid after a gap of 4 years. This is the reason why his fans were so excited and were eagerly waiting for KBKJ to hit the theatres.



