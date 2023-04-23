Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 3rd Day Collection- Earns Over 68 Cr in the 1st Weekend

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Eid belongs to Salman Khan and his recent offering Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has proved it right. Despite mixed reviews, the film is getting an excellent response across the country. After a decent start at the box office on pre-Eid Friday, it witnessed remarkable growth over the weekend and registered a good total after 3 days.

The official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram, the action drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received mixed reviews from critics owing to its weak storyline and screenplay. Audience reactions are also not very positive but still, the film got the complete benefit of the holiday weekend.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

took an overall decent start on Friday and did a business of 15.81 crores, which is the fourth-best opening for Bollywood in the post-pandemic period and the second-best of the year so far. It also emerged as the 9th-best opening film for Salman Khan on Eid.

On Saturday, as expected, Salman Khan Films’ production KBKJ witnessed an excellent jump of 62.87% vis-a-vis Friday and garnered 25.75 crores. With further growth on Sunday, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan managed to collect 26.61 crores and registered a 3-day total of 68.17 crores nett from 4500+ screens across India.

In the international market as well, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is doing very well and has grossed approximately 115 crores worldwide in 3 days. The Salman Khan starrer will have to hold well on Monday as it is crucial and will decide the fate of the film at the box office.



