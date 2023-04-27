Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 7th Day Collection – Rakes Over 92 Cr Total in 1 Week

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Salman Khan’s latest offering Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had a solid opening weekend and also passed the crucial Monday on a decent note. But afterwards, when the Eid effect is completely over, the film witnessed a downtrend across the country and failed to enter the 100-crore club in a week.

The official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience. Still, because of the Eid factor and the good support of fans, the film scored respectable numbers on board in the first weekend with 15.81 crores on Friday, 25.75 crores on Saturday, and 26.61 crores on Sunday.

On Monday, Farhad Samji’s directorial KBKJ managed to remain almost steady and did a business of 10.17 crores after a drop of 35.67% vis-a-vis Friday. This is the 7th-best Monday business in Bollywood post-pandemic. Then the film recorded a noticeable decline on Tuesday and minted an amount of 6.12 crores. With a further drop, it collected 4.28 crores on Wednesday.

Following the downtrend, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan raked a business of 3.64 crores on Thursday and registered a first-week total of 92.38 crores nett at the domestic box office from 4500+ screens. Now it will be interesting to see how much the Salman Khan starrer picks up on the second weekend opposite the new Pan-India film Ponniyin Selvan 2.

In the international market, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did well and grossed approx. 160 crores in 7 days at the worldwide box office from 5700+ screens in total.



