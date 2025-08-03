Mahavatar Narsimha Day 10 Collection: Crosses 65 Crores in Hindi across India

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The second Indian film which has created a sensation at the box office after Saiyaara, is Mahavatar Narsimha, doing exceptionally well with its Hindi version. Made in a budget of 15 crores, the epic mythological action animated film has raked over 65 crores nett at the domestic box office from Hindi screens within just 10 days of release.

Directed by debutant Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha is being appreciated by everyone across the country. Just like Saiyaara is being liked by the young audience, Mahavatar Narsimha is being liked by the family audience. Depsite the two new releases, Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2, it has remained the first choice of viewers.

Released on 25 July 2025, amid the crazy wave of Saiyaara

, the Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha opened on a decent note and collected 1.46 crore nett on Friday. Over the weekend, it witnessed a healthy jump and minted a 3-day total of 12.11 crores including 3.59 crores on Saturday and 7.06 crores on Sunday.

Then in weekdays, Hombale Films production Mahavatar Narsimha witnessed upward trend due to a strong word of mouth and managed to collect a total of 32.82 crores nett in the first week including 3.89 crores on Monday, 5.32 crores on Tuesday, 5.58 crores on Wednesday, and 5.92 crores on Thursday.

Now in its second week, Mahavatar Narsimha is performing better than Saiyaara. On a steady note, it did a business of 5.30 crores on the 2nd Friday. Over the second weekend, the film reported a phenomenal jump in footfalls and raked 11.25 crores nett on Saturday and 16.27 crores nett on Sunday.

With this, Mahavatar Narsimha has registered a 10-day total of 65.64 crores nett at the Indian box office from Hindi screens. As per the current trend, it is expected to remain rock-steady throughout the second week.



