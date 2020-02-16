Box Office Collection: Malang 10th Day, Jawaani Jaaneman 17th Day & Tanhaji 38th Day Report

[Total: 3 Average: 3.3/5]

After passing the first week at a good note, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang has managed to hold well in the second weekend despite the new release Love Aaj Kal. It has got the benefit of rejection, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer is facing across the country.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic action-drama Malang has got failed to convince all the critics but still with good support from the audience, it had raked the business of 39.65 crores in the opening week that included 25.36 crores in the weekend and 14.29 crores on weekdays.

Then in the second weekend, Malang had entered at a decent note by collecting 2.25 crores on Friday. With a slight jump, it had managed to collect 2.52 crores on Saturday, while on Sunday, it has scored 2.90 crores. After 10 days, the total collection of the film has become 47.32 crores nett at the domestic box office.

In parallel, Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman had raked the business of 26.98 crores in a couple of weeks. In its third weekend, at an average note, it has managed to collect 0.28 crore on Friday, 0.34 crore on Saturday & 0.40 crore on Sunday. After 17 days, its total collection has become 28 crores nett.

While Ajay Devgn’s blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had garnered 269.93 crores in its last 5 weeks. Now it is running in its 6th week at a good note and has bagged the amount of 2.60 crores in the weekend that included 0.60 crore on Friday, 0.90 crore on Saturday & 1.10 crore on Sunday. After 38 days, its total collection has recorded at 272.53 crores nett.