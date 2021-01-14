Master 2nd Day Collection: Tamil Action Thriller Remains Strong on Thursday

[Total: 3 Average: 3.3 /5]

After an earth-shattering start on Wednesday, Tamil action thriller Master has successfully remained strong on Thursday as well. Amid the massive excitement of the audience, the film is doing great at the box office, not just in Tamil Nadu but in other South Indian states too.

Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi has got succeed to create the desired impact on critics as well as the audience. As a result, with a positive word of mouth, the film is getting an overwhelming response across the country & the international market.

On Wednesday, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial took a wonderful opening in Tamil Nadu and grossed the huge amount of 25 crores including 1.21 crore from Chennai. With this, it has emerged as the third highest opener of Thalapathy Vijay after Sarkar (31.50 crores) & Bigil (25.60 crores), followed by Mersal (24.50 crores).

On the second day, Master recorded a usual drop in occupancy and managed to collect the amount of 16 crores. After 2 days, the total collection of XB Film Creators’ production has become 41 crores at the TN box office. From Chennai alone, it has raked around 2.26 crores in 2 days.

From the Telugu states – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well, Master is performing very well and grossed the business of 8 crores on day-1 and 2.25 crores on day-2. While from Karnataka and Kerala, it has scored 3.75 crores and 3 crores respectively in 2 days.

The dubbed Hindi version of Master which got released on Thursday with title Vijay The Master has taken a decent start of 1.75 crores despite the limited 50% occupancy of theatres due to pandemic. With this, the total gross collection of Master after 2 days has become 61.20 crores at the Indian box office.



