Merry Christmas and HanuMan Hindi 3rd Day Collection: 1st Weekend Total Biz

The first major release of the year 2024 from Hindi Cinema, the thriller-drama Merry Christmas took an average start at the box office on Friday and showed decent growth over the weekend. Whereas, the superhero action adventure film Hanu-Man is doing very well in the Hindi belt and registered a healthy opening weekend.

Featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Merry Christmas managed to impress critics owing to its gripping storyline and terrific performances by the leading actors. The film also received positive reactions from viewers but was seen struggling to attract enough audiences in theatres, especially mass centres.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, who has also directed Andhadhun

, Merry Christmas took an opening of just 2.30 crores nett from its Hindi version. Over the weekend, it managed to show some growth and minted 3.40 crores on Saturday andon Sunday. After a weekend, it registered a total ofnett at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, the Prashanth Varma directorial Hanu-Man is getting positive reactions from critics as well as the audience and garnered solid word of mouth owing to its impactful storyline and superb VFX backed by the noteworthy performances of Teja Sajja and other actors.

On Friday, Hanu-Man opened on a decent note in the Hindi belt and minted 2.15 crores. Over the weekend, it witnessed excellent growth and collected 4.05 crores on Saturday. With a further healthy jump, it bagged 6.30 crores and registered a 3-day total of 12.50 crores nett at the Indian box office with its Hindi version only.



