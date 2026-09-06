Mirzapur Day 3 Collection- Hanuman Ansh Crosses 114 Cr in 31 Days

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Excel Entertainment has finally brought one of the most successful webseries Mirzapur to the big screen. As expected, Mirzapur: The Movie is getting an overwhelming response from the audience across the country. From critics as well, it has received mostly positive reviews and garnered positive word of mouth.

Featuring the same ensemble cast reprising their iconic roles as in the webseries with only a few changes, Mirzapur: The Movie is being appreciated by everyone owing to its sharp writing and smart direction backed by the outstanding performances from all the actors.

Directed by debutant Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie was opened on a solid note on Friday and did an excellent opening business of 27.85 crores nett from the Hindi version. On Saturday, it picked up very well and managed to collect a whopping total of 32.50 crores nett.

Then on Sunday as well, with further growth, the latest action-thriller minted 36.40 crores nett and registered a 3-day total of 96.75 crores nett from Hindi screens. From its Telugu version, the film has grossed around 0.85 crore in the opening weekend including 0.26 crore on Friday, 0.28 crore on Saturday, and 0.31 crore on Sunday.

On the other hand, the biggest surprise of the year so far, the devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has crossed the milestone of 100-crore at the domestic box office. Made at a limited budget of only 2 crores, the film has taken the box office by storm.

Directed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh remained silent for the first two weeks and collected only 0.89 crore nett and 0.46 crore nett respectively. From the third week, it picked up strongly due to solid word of mouth and did a business of 10.35 crores nett. Then in the fourth week, the film managed to collect a massive total of 57.93 crores nett despite the mighty Toxic

In the fifth weekend as well, Hanuman Ansh has remained the first choice of family audiences across the country and did a business of 8.75 crores nett on its 5th Friday. With a healthy jump on the 5th Saturday, it bagged 15.15 crores nett. Then on the 5th Sunday, with further growth, debutant Shobhinaw Satyaa starrer minted 20.50 crores nett and registered 31-day total of 114.03 crores nett.



