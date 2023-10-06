Mission Raniganj 1st Day Collection – Akshay Kumar’s Film takes a Dull Opening!

[Total: 1 Average: 3 ]

After the successful OMG 2, superstar Akshay Kumar is back with another film titled Mission Raniganj, based on 1989’s Raniganj Coalfield rescue mission. As expected, the film is getting positive reactions from the audience but still, unfortunately, it took a dull opening at the box office on Friday; slightly higher than Akshay’s Selfiee (2.55 crores).

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who also helmed Rustom

(2016), Mission Raniganj has received positive reviews from critics as many have found it impactful. From the audience as well, the film is getting favourable reactions but overall it failed to attract sufficient footfall to the theatres on its opening day.

On Friday, Mission Raniganj opened on a slow note in the morning and reported a nominal jump from the evening shows. Till the end, it registered a business of 2.89 crores nett which is quite disappointing for the actor as well as the makers. The film had created a good buzz with its teaser and trailer launch, but gradually the buzz faded.

Bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment, Mission Raniganj may get some momentum heading into the weekend due to positive word-of-mouth, but still, a respectable weekend seems difficult after such a sluggish start. Already running films- Jawan and Fukrey 3 are performing comparatively better than the new releases.

On the other hand, the second Hindi film released this Friday, Thank You For Coming has received mixed reactions from critics as well as the audience. On the opening day, the Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill starrer took a fair start at the box office and did a business of 1.06 crore nett from 550 screens. While Rajshri’s Dono reported a total of 0.20 crore in 2 days from 273 screens.



