Mission Raniganj 2nd Day Collection – Recorded Solid Growth on Day 2 But Still Remains Sluggish

After a sluggish start at the box office on Friday, superstar Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj recorded solid growth on Saturday but still remained on the lower side. This is very unfortunate, that the film is not getting the desired response from the public despite a positive word of mouth across the country.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment, the Hindi survival thriller Mission Raniganj created a good impact on critics as well as the audience owing to its gripping storyline backed by the excellent performance of the cast and commendable direction from Tinu Suresh Desai, who also directed Akshay’s Rustom

(2016).

On Friday, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue opened on a slow note in the morning. After a slight boost from the evening shows, it did an opening business of only 2.89 crores nett at the domestic box office from around 2,500 screens. This is Akshay’s second film of the year after Selfiee (2.55 crores) which had such a slow start.

Due to positive word of mouth, the next day i.e. Saturday, Mission Raniganj witnessed a solid jump of 80.27% vis-a-vis day 1 and managed to collect 5.21 crores nett which is however not impressive; already running films- Jawan and Fukrey 3 are performing comparatively better. After 2 days, it registered a total of 8.10 crores nett. As per the current trend, the film is expected to close around 15 crores in the opening weekend.

On the other hand, the second Hindi release of this week, Thank You For Coming has received mixed reactions from critics as well as the audience. On Friday, considering only 550 screens, it took a fair opening of 1.06 crore. On Saturday, the Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill starrer bagged 1.54 crore after a jump of 45.28% and registered a 2-day total of 2.60 crores nett.



