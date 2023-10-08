Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming 3rd Day Collection – Fukrey 3 2nd Weekend Report

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

Despite the positive word of mouth, Akshay Kumar’s latest offering Mission Raniganj couldn’t attract much audience to the theatres and recorded a disappointing opening weekend. The other release Thank You For Coming also remained on the lower side, while last week’s release Fukrey 3 showed a positive trend in its 2nd weekend.

Based on 1989’s Raniganj Coalfield rescue mission, the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial Mission Raniganj

created a solid impact on viewers but still took a sluggish start at the box office on Friday and did an opening business of 2.89 crores nett. Akshay’s Selfiee , released in February this year, also had a similar opening of 2.55 crores nett.

As expected, due to positive reactions, Pooja Entertainment’s Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue witnessed an upward trend over the weekend but still remained overall dull and registered a 3-day total of 12.45 crores nett with 4.62 crores on Saturday and 4.94 crores on Sunday from around 2500 screens across the country.

The second Hindi release Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill opened on an average note on Friday with mixed reactions and did a business of 1.06 crore. On Saturday, after a good jump, it bagged an amount of 1.56 crore. With nominal growth on Sunday, the Karan Boolani directorial minted 1.68 crore and registered a total of 4.30 crores nett in the opening weekend from 550 screens.

On the other hand, the Hindi comedy-drama Fukrey 3 is getting good support from the audience and did a business of 66.02 crores in the extended 8-day week 1. In its 2nd weekend, the film showed a positive trend and garnered an 11-day total of 76.76 crores nett with 2.31 crores on Friday, 4.02 crores on Saturday, and 4.41 crores on Sunday.



