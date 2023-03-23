Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Week 1 Collection – Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Week 2

[Total: 2 Average: 3 ]

The recent offering of Rani Mukerji, a legal drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway managed to stay steady on weekdays after a decent opening weekend at the domestic box office despite limited screening. Whereas, Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato has received positive reviews from the viewers but failed to witness enough response at the box office.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway impressed all the critics owing to its hard-hitting storyline backed by the solid performance of Rani Mukerji. On a decent note, the film did a business of 6.42 crores in the first weekend with 1.27 crores on Friday, 2.26 crores on Saturday, and 2.89 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, as expected, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway reported a drop but still managed to remain steady and minted 0.91 crore on Monday, 1.09 crore on Tuesday, and 1.27 crore on Wednesday. On a similar note, it bagged 0.82 crore and registered a 7-day total of 10.51 crores nett from 535 screens across India.

On the other hand, the last week released Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar remained the first choice of viewers in its second week despite two new Hindi films. After collecting 92.44 crores in the 9-day extended first week, TJMM entered the second weekend on a decent note and raked 16.70 crores including 3.51 crores on Friday, 6.03 crores on Saturday, and 7.16 crores on Sunday.

On weekdays, despite a significant drop, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar managed to hold well and scored 2.62 crores on Monday, 3.06 crores on Tuesday, 3.24 crores on Wednesday, and 2.54 crores on Thursday. After this, it registered a 16-day total of 120.60 crores nett at the Indian box office.



