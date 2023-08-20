OMG 2 and Gadar 2 10th Day Collection – Sunny Deol starrer Surpasses Sanju

[Total: 8 Average: 3.6 ]

After a historic first week, the Hindi period action-drama Gadar 2 registered a phenomenal second weekend and emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, surpassing the lifetime total of Sanju (342.86 crores). While the satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 showed a solid trend in the 2nd weekend and surpassed the lifetime total of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (110.60 crores).

Featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, Gadar 2 is enjoying its dream run at the box office from the very first day. It took an earth-shattering start and did a massive business of 284.63 crores nett in the opening week with 134.88 crores at the weekend and 149.75 crores on weekdays.

Then at the second weekend as well, the Anil Sharma directorial Gadar 2

maintained a similar pace and managed to collect 20.50 crores on Friday and 31.07 crores on Saturday.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 is heading strongly despite a mighty opponent. In the first week, it raked a business of 85.05 crores nett on an excellent note including 43.11 crores at the weekend and 41.94 crores on weekdays from around 1500 screens.

At the second weekend, the Amit Rai directorial OMG 2 picked up again and garnered 6.03 crores on Friday and 10.53 crores on Saturday. With a further jump in footfall, a sequel to the much-loved OMG- Oh My God! (2001) scored 13.14 crores and registered a 10-day total of 114.75 crores nett. According to box office numbers, this ‘Gadar 2 v/s OMG 2’ clash is officially the most successful clash ever in Bollywood.



