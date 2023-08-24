OMG 2 and Gadar 2 14th Day Collection – Sunny Deol starrer Continues its Historic Run

[Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer period action-drama Gadar 2 continues its historic run at the box office. After surpassing the lifetime total of Dangal (387.38 crores), it entered the 400-crore club within 2 weeks and is now all set to become the 3rd-highest grossing Hindi film ever by breaking the record of KGF 2 (Hindi / 434.70 crores).

A sequel to the iconic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Gadar 2 is soaring at the box office from the very first day. Due to exceptional buzz, it took a phenomenal start across the country and did a humongous business of 284.63 crores nett in the first week with 134.88 crores at the weekend and 149.75 crores on weekdays from around 4000 screens.

In the second weekend as well, the Anil Sharma directorial Gadar 2

remained super-strong and minted 90.47 crores including 20.50 crores on Friday, 31.07 crores on Saturday, and 38.90 crores on Sunday. Then on weekdays, despite significant drops in footfall, the film remained rock-solid and scored 13.50 crores on Monday, 12.10 crores on Tuesday, and 10 crores on Wednesday.

With further decline on the second Thursday, Gadar 2 managed to collect 8.60 crores and registered a 14-day total of 419.30 crores nett at the domestic box office. The film is now aiming towards the 500-crore milestone which can be achieved smoothly by the end of this week.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 is performing decently at the box office despite a mighty opponent. Due to positive word of mouth, the film maintained an excellent pace in the first week and did a business of 85.05 crores with 43.11 crores at the weekend and 41.94 crores on weekdays from around 1500 screens.

In the second weekend, the Amit Rai directorial OMG 2 managed to collect 28.62 crores including 6.03 crores on Friday, 10.53 crores on Saturday, and 12.06 crores on Sunday. Then on weekdays, it witnessed a usual decline and bagged 3.67 crores on Monday, 3.22 crores on Tuesday, and 2.70 crores on Wednesday.

On the next day i.e. 2nd Thursday, a sequel to the much-loved OMG: Oh My God! (2012), OMG 2 raked a business of 2.44 crores and registered a 2-week total collection of 125.70 crores nett. With the much-awaited Dream Girl 2 hitting the theatres this week, let’s see how it will affect the performance of the existing films.



