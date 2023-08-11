OMG 2 and Gadar 2 1st Day Collection – Sunny Deol starrer beats Adipurush Hindi!

[Total: 3 Average: 3.7 ]

Bollywood witnessed a historic non-holiday day at the box office on Friday with two Hindi films – Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Last year on the same day, August 11, the clash between Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan was a colossal failure despite being a holiday. But this time the clash is showing positive results as both the films have opened better than expected.

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma starrer period action-drama Gadar 2 Opened on a phenomenal note with around 90% occupancy in the morning on Friday. Going stronger till the end of the day, the Anil Sharma directorial registered the 9th-biggest opening ever in Hindi cinema with 40.10 crores nett, beating the record of Adipurush

(Hindi / 37.25 crores).

With the humongous start, Gadar 2 has also emerged as the 2nd-best opening Hindi film of the year after Pathaan (Hindi / 55 crores). A sequel to the iconic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Gadar 2 lived up to the expectations of the audience and took the box office by storm like its predecessor. The film is aiming to cross the 150-crore mark by this weekend in India.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 has registered decent opening numbers at the box office despite having a mammoth Gadar 2 in the opposite. The latter is reigning the mass centres, while the former is getting a good response in multiplexes.

On Friday, OMG 2 took a slow start in the morning but managed to grow well post-noon shows due to positive word of mouth and collected 10.26 crores nett, which is decent enough for an ‘A’ certified film against a mighty opponent. A sequel to 2012’s much-loved OMG, the Amit Rai directorial is being liked by the audience for its gripping storyline and impactful performances.

As per the current trend, both the films – Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are expected to witness healthy growth over the weekend and together they will easily garner over 200 crores at the box office in just 3 days.



