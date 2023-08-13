OMG 2 and Gadar 2 3rd Day Collection – Highest Single Day Business of Hindi Cinema

[Total: 3 Average: 5 ]

The Hindi film industry recorded the highest single-day business at the box office on Sunday with a total collection of over 70 crores nett. Despite a clash, the two new Hindi offerings – Gadar 2 and OMG 2 witnessed solid growth on day 3 and together garnered a massive total in a single day.

Featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, the period action-drama Gadar 2 is ruling the box office from the very first day. On Friday it took an extraordinary start with 90% occupancy across the country and did a business of 40.10 crores, which is the biggest opening for Sunny paaji. It is also the 9th-best of all time and the 2nd-best opening of the year in Hindi cinema.

With some growth on Saturday, the Anil Sharma directorial managed to score 43.08 crores on board. Then on Sunday, it picked up by a solid rate and raked a business of 53.14 crores. After 3 days, Gadar 2

registered a total ofnett at the domestic box office. As per the current trend, a sequel to the iconic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) is likely to touch the 200-crore mark by Tuesday (Independence Day).

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 is enjoying good support from the multiplex audience across India due to positive word of mouth. On Friday, it opened on an overall decent note and did a respectable double-digit business of 10.26 crores despite a mammoth in the opposite.

As expected, the Amit Rai directorial took an excellent jump on Saturday and minted 15.30 crores at the box office. With further growth on Sunday, OMG 2 managed to collect 17.71 crores nett and registered a 3-day total of 43.27 crores nett. A sequel to the much-loved OMG (2012) is all set to take advantage of the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 together bagged a total amount of 70.85 crores on Sunday, which is the highest single-day business for Hindi cinema. The previous record was 68 crores by Pathaan (Hindi) alone, though it is still the biggest single-day grossing Hindi film.



