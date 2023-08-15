OMG 2 and Gadar 2 5th Day Collection – Sunny Deol’s Film Enters the 200 Crore Club

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

A sequel to the iconic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Gadar 2 continues its phenomenal run at the box office. After a huge Monday, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma starrer witnessed solid growth on Tuesday due to the Independence Day holiday and managed to enter the 200-crore club in just 5 days of release.

The Hindi action-drama Gadar 2 opened on an exceptional note on Friday and did a humongous business of 40.10 crores despite a clash. Over the weekend, it took excellent growth and collected a total of 134.88 crores with 43.08 crores on Saturday and 51.70 crores on Sunday.

On Monday, the Anil Sharma directorial remained super-strong and raked a huge business of 38.70 crores. Then on August 15, Tuesday, as expected, Gadar 2 reported a remarkable jump and minted an amount of 57.27 crores nett. With this, it registered a 5-day total of 230.85 crores nett at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, the Hindi satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 remains the first choice of the audience in metro cities. Despite releasing opposite to Gadar 2, it took a decent start on Friday and did a business of 10.26 crores. With healthy growth over the weekend, the film reported a total of 43.11 crores including 15.30 crores on Saturday and 17.55 crores on Sunday.

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, OMG 2 maintained a strong pace on Monday and bagged an amount of 12.06 crores. Then on Tuesday, the Amit Rai directorial recorded a solid jump and garnered 17.48 crores. With this, it registered a 5-day total of 72.65 crores nett, which is a respectable number for an ‘A’ certified film



