OMG 2 and Gadar 2 6th Day Collection – Sunny Deol starrer Surpasses Brahmastra!

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma starrer Gadar 2 continues its historic run at the box office. After garnering the highest-ever business on Independence Day for Bollywood, the film remained super-strong on day 6 and surpassed the lifetime total of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (257.44 crores).

A sequel to the iconic love story Gadar (2001), Gadar 2 is smashing records at the box office from the very first day. On Friday, it took a phenomenal start with 40.10 crores. Over the weekend, it recorded excellent growth and did a total business of 134.88 crores with 43.08 crores on Saturday and 51.70 crores on Sunday.

On Monday as well, the Anil Sharma directorial maintained a similar pace and minted 38.70 crores. With a solid jump on Tuesday due to the Independence Day holiday, Gadar 2

managed to collect 55.40 crores. Then on Wednesday, despite a normal working day, the film reported a massive footfall and bagged

After 6 days, Gadar 2 registered a total of 262.58 crores nett at the domestic box office. Now the 300-crore milestone is not far and as per the current trend, the period action-drama is expected to enter the 400-crore club by the second week.

On the other hand, a sequel to the much-loved OMG, OMG 2 featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam is also heading strongly in metro cities despite a clash with a mighty. At the opening weekend, it did an excellent business of 43.11 crores with 10.26 crores on Friday, 15.30 crores on Saturday, and 17.55 crores on Sunday.

On a strong note, OMG 2 managed to collect 12.06 crores on Monday. Due to the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, it witnessed a solid jump and raked a business of 17.10 crores. On Wednesday, the film dropped by a significant rate but still remained strong and collected 8.44 crores. With this, the Amit Rai directorial registered a 6-day total of 80.71 crores nett.



