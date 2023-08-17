OMG 2 and Gadar 2 7th Day Collection – Historic Week for Hindi Cinema

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 is now all set to enter the 300-crore club at the box office in a day or two. While Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 is also heading to hit a century soon. Both films received an overwhelming response from the audience and together registered a historic week for Hindi cinema.

A sequel to the iconic Gadar (2001), Gadar 2 is ruling the box office from the very first day. After a phenomenal start, the film witnessed solid growth over the weekend and did a 3-day total business of 134.88 crores with 40.10 crores on Friday, 43.08 crores on Saturday, and 51.70 crores on Sunday.

On weekdays as well, the Anil Sharma directorial remained super-strong and managed to collect 38.70 crores on Monday. Due to the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, Gadar 2

recorded its highest single-day business with 55.40 crores. On Wednesday, the film recorded a major drop in footfalls but still remain strong and minted 32.37 crores.

With further decline, Gadar 2 garnered 22.20 crores on Thursday and registered a 7-day total of 283.55 crores nett at the domestic box office, surpassing the lifetime total of Tanhaji (279.49 crores). As per the current trend, it is expected to perform at a similar pace in the second week as well.

On the other hand, a sequel to the much-loved OMG (2012) took a decent start at the box office but showed a fantastic trend over the weekend and garnered 43.11 crores with 10.26 crores on Friday, 15.30 crores on Saturday, and 17.55 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, like Gadar 2, the Hindi satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 remained strong throughout and raked a business of 12.06 crores on Monday, 17.10 crores on Tuesday due to the Independence Day holiday, and 7.20 crores on Wednesday. With further drop, the film bagged 6.01 crores on Thursday and registered a 7-day total of 85.48 crores nett, leaving Satyaprem Ki Katha behind.



