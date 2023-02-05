Pathaan 12th Day Collection- All Set to Surpass the Lifetime Total of KGF 2 Hindi

[Total: 3 Average: 3.7 ]

Superstar Shahrukh Khan’s latest offering Pathaan had a tremendous 9-day extended first week at the Indian box office. Maintaining a similar momentum, the spy action thriller remained super strong in its second weekend as well and unlocked the 400-crore club for Bollywood. The film is now all set to surpass the lifetime total of KGF 2 Hindi (434.70) in one more day.

In the first week, Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan

opened on an earth-shattering note and did a massive business of 364.15 crores nett including 280.75 crores in the 5-day extended weekend and 83.40 crores on weekdays from all versions- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu with 5500 screens across India.

At the second weekend, on a strong note, Pathaan managed to score 14 crores on the 2nd Friday. Witnessing solid growth in footfalls on the 2nd Saturday, it bagged 23.25 crores. On the next day i.e. 2nd Sunday, with further growth, the film minted an amount of 28.50 crores and registered a 12-day total of 429.90 crores nett at the domestic box office.

From the Hindi version alone, Pathaan raked a total of 414.50 crores in 12 days with 351 crores in the 9-day first week and 64 crores in the second weekend. While its Tamil and Telugu versions have contributed 15.40 crores including 13.15 crores in the first week and 2.25 crores in the second weekend.

The new franchise in the spy universe of Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is running successfully in the international market as well and has grossed 832 crores at the worldwide box office in 12 days with 515 crores gross from India and 317 crores from overseas.

