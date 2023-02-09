Pathaan 16th Day Collection- Garners 459 Cr in 2 Weeks in India

[Total: 3 Average: 5 ]

The storm of Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan at the box office is not over yet. In just a span of 2 weeks, the film has garnered over 450 crores in India and now strongly heading to achieve the milestone of 500 crores in the coming week. After surpassing the lifetime total of KGF 2 (Hindi), it is all set to challenge Baahubali 2 (Hindi).

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan

took an earth-shattering start at the box office and did a whopping business of 364.15 crores nett from all versions in the 9-day extended first week. After a stupendous week, it showed a solid trend in the 2nd weekend too and minted an amount of 65.75 crores with 14 crores on Friday, 23.25 crores on Saturday, and 28.50 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, Pathaan remained strong despite a usual drop in footfalls and bagged 8.55 crores on Monday. On a similar note, it raked 7.75 crores on Tuesday, 6.75 crores on Wednesday, and 6.20 crores on Thursday. After 16 days, the film registered a total of 459.15 crores nett at the domestic box office.

From the Hindi version alone, Yash Raj Films’ presentation Pathaan reported a 16-day total of 442.75 crores nett including 351 crores in the 1st week and 91.75 crores in the 2nd week. While its Tamil and Telugu versions have contributed 16.40 crores including 13.15 crores in the 1st week and 3.25 crores in the 2nd week.

In the international market as well, Pathaan is getting a wonderful response and grossed 887 crores in 16 days including 551 crores gross from India and 336 crores from overseas. Shah Rukh Khan’s spy action thriller is yet to release in China, Taiwan, and Japan.



