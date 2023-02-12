Pathaan 19th Day Collection- Grosses 950 Crores Worldwide in 19 Days

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a phenomenal performance in the last two weeks, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest offering Pathaan showed a solid trend in its third weekend as well and has crossed the mark of 489 crores nett at the domestic box office in 19 days from all versions. The film is now heading to claim the title of the biggest blockbuster in Hindi cinema by surpassing the lifetime total of Baahubali 2 Hindi.

The fourth film in YRF’s spy universe, Pathaan

opened on a tremendous note and did a business of 364.15 crores in the 9-day extended first week. In its second week as well, it maintained a similar momentum and managed to collect 94.75 crores. Now the film entered the third week and started the weekend on a decent note with 5.90 crores on its 3rd Friday.

Witnessing solid growth in footfalls across the country on 3rd Saturday, Pathaan minted an amount of 11.25 crores. With further growth, it raked a business of 13.50 crores on 3rd Sunday and registered a 19-day total of 489.55 crores nett including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions.

From the Hindi version alone, Pathaan reported a business of 472.45 crores nett including 351 crores in the 1st week, 91.50 crores in the 2nd week, and 29.95 crores in the 3rd weekend. While with its Tamil and Telugu versions, the film bagged 17.10 crores including 13.15 crores in the 1st week, 3.25 crores in the 2nd week, and 0.70 crores in the 3rd weekend.

In the international market as well, Pathaan is getting a wonderful response. In 19 days, it has grossed 950 crores at the worldwide box office with 588 crores gross from India and 362 crores from overseas.

