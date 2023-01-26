Pathaan 1st Day Collection: Becomes the Biggest Opener of all time!

[Total: 3 Average: 3.7 ]

Finally, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has made a solid comeback on big screens with Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Hindi spy action thriller, released on 25 January Wednesday, has emerged as the biggest opening Hindi film of all time at the Indian box office despite a non-holiday.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan courted several unwanted controversies before its release but ultimately proved to be a game changer for Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and even the entire industry desperately needed this kind of response from the audience for Hindi films as the year 2022 was not very favourable.

The new franchise in YRF’s spy universe, Pathaan managed to impress critics with its engaging screenplay and commendable performances by the leading actors. From the audience as well, the film is getting an overwhelming response across India as well as overseas.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan reported terrific advance bookings and opened on a solid note on Wednesday morning with more than 50% occupancy across the country. Post-noon shows, SRK’s film witnessed a good jump and registered a whopping opening total of 55 crores nett from its Hindi version, which is the highest so far.

With such an earth-shattering start, Pathaan has surpassed the opening numbers of KGF 2 (53.95cr / Hindi), War (51.60cr / Hindi) & Thugs Of Hindostan (50.75cr / Hindi). At the Indian box office, Pathaan has done a business of 57 crores from 5500 screens including 2 crores from its Tamil and Telugu versions.

Pathaan is expected to score big on Thursday as well due to the Republic Day holiday. In the international market as well, the film is doing excellent and has grossed 106 crores on day 1 worldwide including 69.37 crores gross from India and 36.63 crores gross from overseas.



