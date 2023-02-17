Pathaan 24th Day, Ant-Man Quantumania and Shehzada 1st Day Collection

[Total: 2 Average: 3.5 ]

The Hindi action comedy Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon finally hit the theatres on Friday and took a reasonable opening despite low advance bookings. The official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience across the country.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada opened on a slow note in the morning on Friday but reported slight growth post-noon shows. In the end, it registered a reasonable business of 6 crores nett from 3000+ screens at the domestic box office. The film is expected to take a good jump on Saturday due to the Maha Shivratri holiday.

Another new release is from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania which has received mixed reviews from critics but getting favourable reactions from the audience across India. On Friday, the film took a decent start and managed to register a good opening with 8.50 crores nett.

On the other hand, the already-running Pathaan

still has enough hold over the audience. After a phenomenal 9-day extended first week with 364.15 crores and a strong 2nd week with 94.75 crores, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer passed the 3rd week as well on an impressive note and collected 46.95 crores.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has now entered the 4th week and managed to collect a decent amount of 2.25 crores on Monday. After 24 days, the film registered a total of 508.10 crores nett at the Indian box office including 490.35 crores from Hindi and 17.75 crores from Telugu and Tamil.

At the worldwide box office, it has grossed 981 crores in 24 days with 612 crores gross from India and 369 crores from overseas.



