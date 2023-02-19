Pathaan 26th Day, Ant-Man Quantumania and Shehzada 3rd Day Collection

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon didn’t witness much growth over the weekend after a reasonable start at the box office. The film failed to create the desired impact on the critics as well as the audience and is being considered a watered-down version of the original.

On Friday, Shehzada

opened on a slow note and did a business of 6 crores nett from approx, 300 screens across the country. With a slight jump in footfall, it minted an amount of 6.65 crores on Saturday andon Sunday. After a weekend, Rohit Dhawan’s directorial has registered a 3-day total ofnett at the domestic box office.

The third instalment in Marvel’s Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has received mixed reviews from critics but still getting a decent response from the audience across India despite Shehzada and Pathaan. The film took a good start on Friday at the box office and did a business of 8.50 crores.

On Saturday, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania witnessed minimal growth and bagged 9 crores. On a similar note, the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly starrer managed to garner 9.25 crores on Sunday and registered a total of 26.75 crores nett after 3 days in India.

On the other hand, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is still not ready to slow down in the fourth week. After a phenomenal performance in the last three weeks, the film entered the 4th weekend on a decent note and collected 2.25 crores on Friday. Picking up well on Saturday, it minted an amount of 3.32 crores.

With further growth, Pathaan raked a business of 3.93 crores and registered a 26-day total of 515.35 crores nett including 497.45 crores from Hindi and 17.90 crores from Tamil and Telugu. At the worldwide box office, YRF’s presentation grossed 996 crores with 621 crores gross from India and 375 crores from overseas.



