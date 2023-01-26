Box Office: Pathaan 2nd Day Collection- Enters the 100 Crore Club in 2 Days!

[Total: 3 Average: 5 ]

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest offering Pathaan has taken the box office by storm. After a stupendous opening on Wednesday, the film reported solid growth on Thursday owing to the Republic Day holiday and entered the 100 crore club at the domestic box office with its Hindi version alone in just 2 days of release.

Amid huge pre-release buzz and several unwanted controversies, Pathaan was released on Wednesday across the country with 5500 screens including the original Hindi version along with dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions. Despite all the odds, the film registered excellent advance bookings at the box office.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the spy action thriller Pathaan managed to create the desired impact on viewers with its engaging screenplay backed by the high-octane action and terrific performances of SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. From critics as well, the film received very positive reviews.

On Wednesday, Pathaan took a phenomenal start with over 50% occupancy across the country and did a whopping business of 57 crores nett including 55 crores from Hindi. With such a stupendous opening, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer emerged as the biggest opening Hindi film of all time, breaking the record of KGF 2 Hindi (53.95 crores).

Then on Thursday due to the holiday of Republic Day, the new franchise in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe – Pathaan, as expected, showed solid growth in business and collected 70.50 crores nett with 68 crores from its Hindi version alone and 2.50 crores from the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions.

After 2 days, Pathaan registered a total of 127.50 crores nett (123 crores from Hindi) and has become the fastest 100-crore grossing Hindi film of all time. In the international market as well, the film is running successfully and has grossed 219.60 crores worldwide with 106 crores on day 1 and 113.60 crores on day 2.



