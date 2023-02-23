Pathaan 30th Day, Ant-Man Quantumania and Shehzada 7th Day Collection

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The latest offering of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Shehzada which is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, failed to create the desired impact on the audience across the country and registered a disappointing first week at the box office.

Shehzada took a reasonable start at the box office and did a business of 20.20 crores in the opening weekend with 6 crores on Friday, 6.65 crores on Saturday, and 7.55 crores on Sunday. On weekdays, the film reported a significant drop and minted an amount of 2.20 crores on Monday, and 1.88 crore on Tuesday.

With a further decline, Shehzada

raked a business of 1.53 crore on Wednesday, andon Thursday. With this, Rohit Dhawan’s directorial registered a total ofnett at the domestic box office after a week.

In parallel, the third instalment in the Ant-Man franchise and the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania took a good start at the Indian box office and managed to collect 25.50 crores in the opening weekend with 8.50 crores on Friday, 9 crores on Saturday, and 8 crores on Sunday.

On weekdays, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania failed to maintain the desired momentum and bagged 2.25 crores on Monday, 1.95 crore on Tuesday, 1.65 crore on Wednesday, and 1.40 crore on Thursday. After 7 days, it registered a total of 32.75 crores nett from India including all versions.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan still has enough hold over the audience and become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. After collecting a whopping total of 505.85 crores nett in three weeks from all languages, the film entered the fourth weekend and did a business of 9.82 crores with 2.25 crores on Friday, 3.32 crores on Saturday, and 4.25 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays as well, Pathaan remained steady and collected 1.25 crore on Monday, 1.14 crore on Wednesday, 1.08 crore on Thursday, and 1.02 crore on Thursday. With this, Siddharth Anand’s directorial registered a total of 520.16 crores nett after 4 weeks including 502.10 from Hindi and 18.06 crores from Tamil and Telugu.

At the worldwide box office, Pathaan grossed approx. 1008 crores in 30 days with 627 crores gross from India and 381 crores from overseas. Now let’s see, how all three films will perform in the new week opposite Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer action comedy-drama Selfiee.



