Pathaan 5th Day Collection- Collects over 280 Cr in the Opening Weekend

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is getting an overwhelming response from the public across the country. With each passing day, it is setting new records at the box office. In the 5-day extended opening weekend, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing film of SRK by leaving Chennai Express (227.13 crores) behind with a huge margin.

All-time blockbusters KGF 2 Hindi

and Baahubali 2 Hindi took 7 and 8 days respectively to achieve the milestone of 250 crores but Pathaan has crossed the mark in just 5 days of release which is incredible. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this spy action thriller has also surpassed the lifetime total of last year’s blockbuster film RRR Hindi (276.82 crores).

Despite all the odds, Pathaan took a phenomenal start on Wednesday and registered the highest opening of all time in Hindi cinema with 57 crores nett including all versions. By maintaining a similar momentum further, it managed to collect 70.50 crores on Thursday, 39.25 crores on Friday, and 53.25 crores on Saturday.

On Sunday, Yash Raj Films’ presentation showed good growth and bagged an amount of 60.75 crores nett. With this, Pathaan has registered a 5-day total of 280.75 crores nett at the domestic box office from 5500 screens. With its Hindi version alone, the film collected 271 crores including 55 crores on Wednesday, 68 crores on Thursday, 38 crores on Friday, 51.50 crores on Saturday, and 58.50 crores on Sunday.

While from the Tamil and Telugu versions, Pathaan raked 9.75 crores in the first weekend with 2 crores on day-one, 2.50 crores on day-two, 1.25 crore on day-three, 1.75 crore on day-four, and 2.25 crores on day-five. At the worldwide box office, the film has grossed around 543 crores in 5 days including 335 crores gross from India and 208 crores from overseas.



