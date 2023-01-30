Box Office: Pathaan 6th Day Collection, Enters the 300-Crore Club on Monday!

[Total: 3 Average: 4.7 ]

After a stupendous opening on Wednesday, the Hindi spy action thriller Pathaan showed a phenomenal trend throughout and registered a historic 5-day extended opening weekend. Now the film has entered on weekdays and still has a solid hold across the country. In just 6 days of release, it has crossed the mark of 300 crores at the domestic box office.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan managed to create the desired impact on critics as well as the audience and garnered positive word of mouth. As a result, the film is getting an overwhelming response and is setting new records at the box office with each passing day.

On Wednesday, Pathaan

took a tremendous opening and registered the biggest opening of all time in Hindi cinema. On a similar note, the film bagged a total of 280.75 crores nett in the 5-day extended opening weekend with 57 crores on Wednesday, 70.50 crores on Thursday, 39.25 crores on Friday, 53.25 crores on Saturday, and 60.75 crores on Sunday.

On Monday, as expected, Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan witnessed a significant drop in footfalls but still remained strong and minted 26.50 crores. With this, it has registered a 6-day total collection of 307.25 crores nett from 5500 screens including 296.50 crores from Hindi and 10.75 crores from Telugu and Tamil versions.

From the Hindi version alone, Pathaan collected 271 crores in the 5-day weekend and 25.50 crores on Monday. While its Telugu and Tamil versions have contributed 9.75 crores at the weekend and 1 crore on Monday. At the worldwide box office, YRF’s presentation has grossed 591 crores in 6 days with 367 crores gross from India and 224 crores from overseas.

Pathaan Day-Wise Box Office Collection



