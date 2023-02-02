Pathaan 9th Day Collection- Mints 364 Crores in the 1st Week in India

[Total: 3 Average: 3.7 ]

After a phenomenal 5-day extended opening weekend, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan successfully managed to stay super-strong on weekdays as well and registered the biggest opening week business of all time in Hindi cinema. The film crossed the milestone of 350 crores at the domestic box office in just 9 days of its release.

Amid huge pre-release buzz and several unwanted controversies, Pathaan opened on a wonderful note on Wednesday and did a massive business of 57 crores from all versions. Over the weekend, Siddharth Anand’s directorial maintained a similar momentum and garnered a total of 280.75 crores nett including 70.50 crores on Thursday, 39.25 crores on Friday, 53.25 crores on Saturday, and 60.75 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, despite a usual drop in footfalls, Pathaan

remained solid and minted an amount of 26.50 crores on Monday, 23 crores on Tuesday, and 18.25 crores on 2nd Wednesday. On the next day i.e. 2nd Thursday, YRF’s presentation scorednett on board and registered a 9-day total ofnett from 5500 screens combined of all versions.

From its Hindi version alone, the spy action thriller Pathaan raked 351 crores nett in the 9-day extended first week with 271 crores at the weekend and 80 crores on weekdays. While the Telugu and Tamil versions have contributed 13.15 crores including 9.75 crores at the weekend and 3.40 crores on weekdays.

In the international market as well, Pathaan is getting a terrific response from the audience and has grossed 696 crores at the worldwide box office in 9 days including 436 crores gross from India and 260 crores from overseas.



