Pathaan Day 3 Box Office Collection: Surpasses the Lifetime Total of Dilwale!

[Total: 4 Average: 3.8 ]

The new franchise in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe Pathaan is showing a phenomenal trend at the box office. Not only in India but in the international market as well, the film is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest offering has surpassed the lifetime total of his 2015’s film Dilwale (148.84 crores) at the domestic box office in just 3 days of release.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who had also helmed War, Pathaan has managed to impress critics with its engaging screenplay, solid dialogues, and high-octane action backed by terrific performances of leading actors- SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. From the audience as well, the film is getting positive reactions across the country.

On Wednesday, Pathaan was opened on a strong note in the morning with over 50% occupancy and registered the highest opening of all time by a Bollywood film with 57 crores nett from 5500 screens including all versions. Showing solid growth in business on Thursday, it minted an amount of 70.50 crores nett.

Due to positive word of mouth, Pathaan managed to remain strong on Friday as well and raked a business of 39.25 crores. With this, the film has registered a 3-day total of 166.75 crores nett (201 crores gross). In overseas as well, the SRK starrer is doing great and has grossed around 313 crores worldwide in 3 days.

From its Hindi version alone, Pathaan bagged 161 crores nett at the Indian box office including 55 crores on day-1, 68 crores on day-2, and 38 crores on day-3. While its Tamil and Telugu versions have collected 5.75 crores in 3 days with 2 crores on Wednesday, 2.50 crores on Thursday, and 1.25 crore on Friday.

Pathaan Day-Wise Box Office Collection Report



