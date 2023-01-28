Box Office: Pathaan Day 4 Collection- Enters the 200 Crore Club in India

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The latest offering of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan is creating history at the box office. After a stupendous opening on Wednesday, the film is showing a phenomenal trend across the country and has crossed the mark of 200 crores in just 4 days of its release. Not only the makers but the entire Hindi film industry is celebrating the success of Pathaan as it was needed.

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham is overall an entertaining film and has managed to create the desired impact on critics as well as the audience. Due to positive word of mouth, the film is getting an overwhelming response across the country and scoring huge numbers at the box office.

Amid huge buzz and several unwanted controversies, Pathaan

was opened on a terrific note on Wednesday and registered the biggest opening of all time in Hindi cinema with 57 crores nett including all versions. On Thursday, it witnessed solid growth due to the holiday of Republic Day and minted an amount of 70.50 crores.

Maintaining strong momentum even further, Pathaan did a business of 39.25 crores on Friday. Then on Saturday, Siddharth Anand’s directorial spy action thriller picked up again and collected 53.25 crores. With this, the film has registered a 4-day total of 220 crores nett from all versions with 5500 screens.

From its Hindi version alone, Pathaan has raked 212.50 crores nett including 55 crores on Wednesday, 68 crores on Thursday, 38 crores on Friday, and 51.50 crores on Saturday. While the Tamil and Telugu versions have contributed 7.5 crores in 4 days with 2 crores on day 1, 2.5 crores on day 2, 1.25 crore on day 3, and 1.75 crore on day 4.

In the international market as well, Yash Raj Films’ presentation is doing excellent owing to Shah Rukh Khan‘s huge fan following and has grossed 429 crores worldwide in just 4 days including approximately 265 crores gross from India and 164 crores from overseas with 2500 screens.



