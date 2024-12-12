Pushpa 2 8th Day Collection- Allu Arjun starrer Grosses Over 1100 Cr Worldwide in a Week!

[Total: 3 Average: 5 ]

The latest Pan-India film Pushpa 2: The Rule has shattered all the previous box office records and emerged as the biggest sensation of the year. Despite being a non-Hindi offering, it has taken the box office by storm in the Hindi belt and has entered the 400-crore club within just a week. The film is showing a phenomenal trend in the international market as well and has grossed over 1100 crores worldwide in 8 days.

Featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Sreeleela, the Telugu action-drama film was released last Thursday amid a huge excitement of fans as well as the moviegoers. On a fabulous note, Pushpa 2: The Rule

took an earth-shattering start at the box office and registered the biggest opening of al time in Hindi Cinema with 72 crores nett.

After an expected drop on Friday, the Sukumar directorial managed to collect 59 crores nett. Then over the weekend, it showed remarkable growth and minted 74 crores on Saturday and massive 86 crores on Sunday, taking its 4-day extended opening weekend total collection to 291 crores nett from 4500 Hindi screens across India.

On weekdays, despite a significant dip in footfalls, the sequel to the 2021 surprise super-hit film Pushpa: The Rise maintained the pace and garnered 48 crores on Monday, 36 crores on Tuesday, and 31.50 crores on Wednesday. On a steady note, Pushpa 2: The Rule raked 28.50 crores on Thursday and registered a 8-day total collection of 435 crores nett (514 crores gross) at the domestic box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) Collection

Day 1: 72 Cr

Day 2: 59 Cr

Day 3: 74 Cr

Day 4: 86 Cr

Day 5: 48 Cr

Day 6: 36 Cr

Day 7: 31.50 Cr

Day 8: 28.50 Cr

Total: 435 Cr Nett

With an outstanding response from the Telugu as well as other states, Pushpa 2: The Rule has collected around 650 crores nett (770 crores gross) in 8 days including all versions nationwide. At the worldwide box office as well, the film is running superbly well and has grossed 1124 crores in the 8-day extended first week.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (All versions) Collection Worldwide

Day 1: 294 Cr

Day 2: 155 Cr

Day 3: 172 Cr

Day 4: 208 Cr

Day 5: 93 Cr

Day 6: 80 Cr

Day 7: 65 Cr

Day 8: 57 Cr

Total: 1124 Cr Gross



